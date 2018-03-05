Man charged with fatally shooting man in bulletproof vest at Heights party

EMBED </>More Videos

Man charged with manslaughter after shooting man in bullet proof vest during Heights party.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police have charged a man in connection with the deadly shooting in a Heights garage apartment early Sunday morning.

Jason Griffin is charged with manslaughter, unlawful possession of a firearm and felon in possession of a gun for the deadly shooting.

Investigators say Griffin was at a party in the 300 block of West 23rd Street.

At some point during the party, the victim, now identified as Daniel Barber, put on a bulletproof vest.

RELATED: Man shot and killed at party after putting on bulletproof vest
EMBED More News Videos

Man fatally shot after putting on bulletproof vest.


Police say Griffin took out his gun and shot Barber in the chest.

He was killed.

Griffin left the party before returning to talk with police.


His girlfriend told ABC13 he didn't mean to kill his friend. She said Griffin didn't even know his gun was loaded.

"He goes 'shoot me.' Well, he didn't think there was nothing in it, and he did. And the dude went '@##$ that hurt' and then he dropped. And then Jason ripped the vest off of him and tried to help him,'" said Mary Warstler.

Warstler said Griffin was suicidal after the shooting and had to be treated for seizures before he was arrested.

MORE EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Woman reveals new details in deadly Heights party shooting

Follow Foti Kallergis on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
deadly shootingman killedman shotmanslaughterHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Show More
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
More News
Top Video
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
More Video