Oscars 2018 red carpet looks for less

Dress like a celebrity without breaking the bank

LOS ANGELES (KTRK) --
The red carpet looks for the Oscars are custom gowns made especially for the big night. But we've already found the looks for less online!

Jennifer Garner - $46 from Ever Pretty

Jennifer Garner arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Sofia Carson - $36 from Chic Me

Sofia Carson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Ashley Judd - $109 from JJ's House

Ashley Judd arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Wendi McLendon-Covey - $90 from Amazon

Wendi McLendon-Covey arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Beanie Feldstein - $104 from Bonanza

Beanie Feldstein of ''Lady Bird'' arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Kelly Marie Tran - $178 from Hebeos

Kelly Marie Tran arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Krista Smith - $60 from Sears

Nancy O'Dell - $23 from Milanoo

Giuliana Rancic - $109 from JJ's House

Sara Haines - $198 from Nordstrom

Maria Menounos - $128 from Magbridal

See more red carpet looks from the 2018 Academy Awards
