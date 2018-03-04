Oscars 2018 red carpet looks for less

LOS ANGELES (KTRK) --The red carpet looks for the Oscars are custom gowns made especially for the big night. But we've already found the looks for less online!
Jennifer Garner - $46 from Ever Pretty
Sofia Carson - $36 from Chic Me
Ashley Judd - $109 from JJ's House
Wendi McLendon-Covey - $90 from Amazon
Beanie Feldstein - $104 from Bonanza
Kelly Marie Tran - $178 from Hebeos
Krista Smith - $60 from Sears
Nancy O'Dell - $23 from Milanoo
Giuliana Rancic - $109 from JJ's House
Sara Haines - $198 from Nordstrom
Maria Menounos - $128 from Magbridal
See more red carpet looks from the 2018 Academy Awards