Man freed from 300-year term for child sex assault

EMBED </>More Videos

A Colorado man sentenced for sexually assaulting six children was released after a technicality. (KTRK)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colorado --
A Colorado man who was sentenced to more than 300 years in prison for sexually assaulting six children was released after an appeals court determined that his right to a speedy trial had been violated.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports 46-year-old Michael McFadden was released from prison Tuesday after the Colorado Supreme Court declined to hear the case.

McFadden was convicted in 2015, but his trial was delayed after his attorneys sought to include provisions in the juror questionnaire and the judge granted a continuance. Colorado's appellate court ruled that the delay couldn't be attributed to McFadden, who won't have to register as a sex offender because his convictions were vacated.

District Attorney Dan Rubinstein says he's appalled by the decision, but "we are without remedy."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sex offendersex offenseu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Show More
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
More News
Top Video
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
More Video