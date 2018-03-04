EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1863470" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joshua Rush (left) stars in Disney Channel's "Andi Mack" alongside Peyton Elizabeth Lee, and Sofia Wylie. (Disney Channel photo)

Will Disney allow Elsa to come out of the closet?Social media is abuzz with rumors the queen of ice could get a female love interest in the highly-anticipated "Frozen" sequel.The rumors have even spurred a trending hashtag, #GiveElsaAGirlfriend."Frozen" writer-directorthe dialogue has fascinated her, but isn't giving an answer one way or the other.The rumors come after Disney recently introduced the first openly gay character on Disney Channel's Andi Mack, andin the live-action "Beauty and the Beast."