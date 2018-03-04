ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Will Disney give Elsa a girlfriend in the 'Frozen 2' sequel?

Social media rumors say Elsa is going to get a girlfriend in the 'Frozen' sequel. (KTRK)

Will Disney allow Elsa to come out of the closet?

Social media is abuzz with rumors the queen of ice could get a female love interest in the highly-anticipated "Frozen" sequel.

The rumors have even spurred a trending hashtag, #GiveElsaAGirlfriend.

"Frozen" writer-director Jennifer Lee told Huffington Post the dialogue has fascinated her, but isn't giving an answer one way or the other.

The rumors come after Disney recently introduced the first openly gay character on Disney Channel's Andi Mack, and gave LeFou a male love interest in the live-action "Beauty and the Beast."

PHOTOS: 16 LGBT television moments that matter
Young Houston native Joshua Rush stars in 'Andi Mack' on Disney Channel
Joshua Rush (left) stars in Disney Channel's "Andi Mack" alongside Peyton Elizabeth Lee, and Sofia Wylie. (Disney Channel photo)

