Social media is abuzz with rumors the queen of ice could get a female love interest in the highly-anticipated "Frozen" sequel.
The rumors have even spurred a trending hashtag, #GiveElsaAGirlfriend.
"Frozen" writer-director Jennifer Lee told Huffington Post the dialogue has fascinated her, but isn't giving an answer one way or the other.
The rumors come after Disney recently introduced the first openly gay character on Disney Channel's Andi Mack, and gave LeFou a male love interest in the live-action "Beauty and the Beast."
