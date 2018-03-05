EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3174546" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman is sounding the alarm after she says her son encountered a stranger with a camera inside the men's room of the HEB on Bunker Hill.

A mom says she was with her 10-year-old son at an H-E-B on Bunker Hill on Sunday when a man put his phone under the bathroom stall and recorded or attempted to record her son.Jennifer Osowski says she's talked to her son before about being aware in public restrooms and had just reminded him to lock the stall.The mom says the family bathroom was occupied, so her son went into the men's room and she stood right outside the door.Osowski said she he saw a man go in and says her son told her what happened afterwards. Osowski says she posted the incident on social media and is sharing her story to warn other parents."As we turned down the aisle, he said someone videoed me, someone put their phone under the stall. I stopped and said, 'What? Say it again.' He said the guy put the phone under the stall. I turned and the guy was walking out of the hall from the restroom and he made eye contact with me," Osowski said.Police have taken a report and will work to see if there is any surveillance video that shows the man entering or exiting the store.H-E-B released the following statement Sunday night: