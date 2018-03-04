Man shot and killed at party after putting on bulletproof vest

Man fatally shot after putting on bulletproof vest. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Police Department says one man was shot and killed by a party-goer after he decided to put on a bulletproof vest.

Police were called to 300 W. 23rd and Rutland Street around 1:30 a.m. after reports of deadly shooting in the Heights.

Man shot and killed while wearing bulletproof vest.


According to investigators, about six to eight people were at the residence for a party when the shooting occurred.

Authorities say one man decided to put on a bulletproof vest while one of the party-goers fired a shot at him.

"It is unusual that people would put on bulletproof vest and play with guns at a party, but these things happen sometimes," HPD Homicide Sgt. Mark Hollbrook said.

Police are working to locate the person who shot the victim and another male to determine more about the incident.

Investigators are waiting on forensics to determine whether the bullet went through the vest or skipped the panel.

FOLLOW UP: Man charged with fatally shooting friend who wanted to buy bulletproof vest
