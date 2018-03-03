Brutal winds overturn trucks on New York bridge

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3165933" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An eyewitness captured a video of an overturned truck on the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.

High winds caused two trucks to overturn on the Mario Cuomo/Tappan Zee Bridge Friday, officials said.An eyewitness also recorded a video of an overturned truck on the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.In addition, multiple barges broke loose from underneath the Mario Cuomo Bridge. Two ran aground off State Line Lookout, two are still floating down the Hudson and one is now fully submerged near the Yonkers Sewer Treatment Plant.The Department of Transportation is prohibiting trailers, buses and motorcycles from traveling on the bridges.