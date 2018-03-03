Texas EquuSearch joins search for missing Kansas boy

Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller is joining the high-profile search for a missing child in Kansas.
Miller and EquuSearch volunteers are in Wichita searching for 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez.
He vanished almost two weeks ago.
Police gave approval to EquuSearch to conduct a search this weekend.
Miller says EquuSearch has assisted in over 1700 missing person's cases, including high-profile cases like Natalee Holloway.
