Texas EquuSearch joins search for missing Kansas boy

Texas Equusearch is joining the search for a missing Kansas boy. (KTRK)

Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller is joining the high-profile search for a missing child in Kansas.

Miller and EquuSearch volunteers are in Wichita searching for 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez.

He vanished almost two weeks ago.

Police gave approval to EquuSearch to conduct a search this weekend.

Miller says EquuSearch has assisted in over 1700 missing person's cases, including high-profile cases like Natalee Holloway.

