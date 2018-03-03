Alleged robber accused of slashing woman's throat at laundromat

The LAPD is searching for an alleged robber accused of attacking a woman at a Pico-Union laundromat.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, California --
The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for an alleged robber accused of attacking a woman at a laundromat.

Police said the man came up behind a 40-year-old woman, slashed her throat with a sharp object and ran away with her purse. The victim fell to the ground, and the suspect fled the location. The horrifying scene was caught on surveillance cameras.

The vicious attack happened shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday.

The victim sustained a laceration to the neck, which required surgery.

In surveillance photos you can see the suspect has a goatee and was carrying a skateboard.

A suspect accused of slashing a woman's throat and stealing her purse at a Pico-Union laundromat on Thursday, March 1, 2018.



The victim told investigators she has no idea who he is.

"Maybe he's desperate for money or he's got mental problems, but we want to get him off the streets and if he's got mental issues, we want to provide help for him," said LAPD Officer Tony Im.
