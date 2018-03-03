SOCIETY

Trae Tha Truth's Relief Gang opens warehouse of supplies to storm victims

Rapper Trae Tha Truth and his Relief Gang are still helping Harvey victims in need.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Rapper Trae Tha Truth and his Relief Gang held a benefit for people in need Saturday afternoon.

They opened their warehouse to give away cleaning supplies, clothes, toys and home repair materials.

The group said even though it's been six months since Hurricane Harvey, they had a large turn out signaling how much people still need help.

"When you come here and you see the carts filled up with stuff, that lets you know how much a necessity people need. They need the supplies and they just need the help because they've been shut down in so many different avenues," the rapper said.

The Relief Gang is still giving away supplies through the week.

The warehouse is being emptied since it's been sold.

The group is now trying to figure out where they can go next so they can continue their mission of helping storm victims.

