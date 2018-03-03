Teacher's aide accused of molesting special needs student pleads not guilty

Instructional aide accused of molesting student at special needs school. 24-year-old Jimmy Lor made another court appearance today, more on the charges he’s facing live at 5 on @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/FZzyPBve7P — Brianna Ruffalo (@BriannaABC30) March 3, 2018

A 24-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to three sex crime charges earlier this week.Elder Lor was an instructional aide at a non-public school for special needs students, Creative Alternatives school. He is accused of engaging in lewd and lascivious acts with an 11-year-old student.He's since been released from employment.The Fresno Police Department says suspicion by another staff member of inappropriate activity led them to talk to the victim. They received enough information from the child to report it to the police department.The school wouldn't comment on this specific case but did say all school employees are mandated reporters, who by definition are legally required to report any suspicion of child abuse or neglect to authorities.The police department says that system worked.Legal Analyst Tony Capozzi says Lor's sentence will depend on the student's disability, and it can be increased if a victim is developmentally disabled or has some type of impairment."The penalty goes from five years to seven years or nine years if the victim is developmentally disabled. If there isn't a disability the normal sentence is 18 months, two years, or three years so there's a big difference in the penalties depending upon the status of the victim," Capozzi explained.We don't know what type of disability the victim at the school is diagnosed with but onit says the special needs include emotional disturbances, learning disabilities, and other health impairments.