Alleged pimp turned in to police by own mother

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin --A man accused of sex trafficking was turned in to police by his own mother, authorities say.
Prosecutors say 50-year-old Sean Hayes ran 'Shining Stars Adult Entertainment' and on at least one occasion, pressured a 17-year-old girl who thought she was getting into modeling to have sex with him.
From August to Oct. 2017, the girl allegedly worked in the sex trade.
According to a criminal complaint, Hayes took a phone call on a trip with the girl from Chicago to Milwaukee.
The teen recognized the voice on the other line as her high school teacher and also Hayes' mother, WITI reports.
Court records show the teen confessed to her teacher that she had been missing her high school classes because she had been working as an escort for her son.
The teacher called police and Hayes was arrested.
Hayes' attorney told WITI "nothing like that happened" and "records will prove the girl is lying."