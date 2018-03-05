For family friends of the teen boy, it was difficult for them to tell their children.Hani Muwakqe said, "My daughter and son took it real, real hard. Now we're trying to comfort them."Sugar Land Police say a teen girl in a high-profile truck was exiting a driveway onto Dulles Avenue when she struck a middle school boy on a bike and dragged him into the street.Friends say the family moved here to escape war in Syria, just a few years ago, only to have tragedy strike outside their home in Texas.They say the boy was just riding down the street to get his older sister a taco."There's a taco place right there and he always... I never see him walk on the sidewalk he was always riding. Very nice young kid, very active in school, activities, drawing, pictures, even the principal was telling me that's one of my best students," Muwakqe said.Parents received a notice from Principal Dee Knox of Dulles Middle School this afternoon that the victim was one of their own students.It read:Sugar Land Police say they are still investigating the accident and haven't said yet if any charges will be filed."It's hard for us to accept. I couldn't accept it. It's real hard," said Muwakqe.