Police are investigating the death of a man shot multiple times in southeast Houston.The Houston Police Department responded to reports of gunfire in the 4100 block of Phlox at Scott Street around 12:50 a.m.Once authorities arrived, they found a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body.Witnesses told police that a suspect was seen fleeing the scene shortly after the shooting.No suspects are in custody.