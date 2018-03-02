HOUSTON ASTROS

Kyle Tucker finding comparisons to Ted Williams at Astros spring training

Astros prospect Kyle Tucker finding success at spring training

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (KTRK) --
The Astros' Major League roster is loaded.

Making it will be very tough for prospects to break through, but the Astros' farm system is well stocked.

The top prospects are in West Palm Beach, like 2015 first-round pick Kyle Tucker. Tucker is off to a red hot start.

The 20-year-old already has three home runs this spring while hitting .385.

His swing has been compared to hall of famer Ted Williams. It's that good.

His teammates decided to change his name plate in the clubhouse to "Ted." The good-natured Tucker taking it all in stride.
