Carlos Correa continues helping Puerto Rico after Maria

Houston Astros star Carlos Correa made a surprise visit to Houston police officers helping with hurricane recovery efforts in Puerto Rico.

Carlos Correa enters his fourth season with the Astros.It will be fun to see what Correa can do playing a full healthy season.Carlos is working hard here in camp to get ready. He also continues to work hard to help his family, friends, and the people of Puerto Rico.Correa continues to send supplies to the island as Puerto Rico continues to recover from Hurricane Maria.Carlos's family is doing well, but a lot of people are still recovering.