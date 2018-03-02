HOUSTON ASTROS

Carlos Correa continues helping Puerto Rico after Maria

EMBED </>More Videos

Carlos Correa's mission to help Puerto Rico continues (KTRK)

By
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (KTRK) --
Carlos Correa enters his fourth season with the Astros.

It will be fun to see what Correa can do playing a full healthy season.

Carlos is working hard here in camp to get ready. He also continues to work hard to help his family, friends, and the people of Puerto Rico.

Correa continues to send supplies to the island as Puerto Rico continues to recover from Hurricane Maria.

Carlos's family is doing well, but a lot of people are still recovering.
RELATED: Carlos Correa surprises HPD officers helping in Puerto Rico

EMBED More News Videos

Houston Astros star Carlos Correa made a surprise visit to Houston police officers helping with hurricane recovery efforts in Puerto Rico.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astrospuerto ricospring trainingFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON ASTROS
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings tomorrow
Jose Altuve finalizes 7-year, $163.5M deal with Astros
Astros, Altuve agree on 7-year $163.5M contract
Jose Altuve reportedly agrees to 5-year, $151 million extension with Astros
More Houston Astros
SPORTS
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings tomorrow
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More Video