Art Rascon family prepares for The Woodlands Marathon

WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
ABC13's anchor Art Rascon and his family are preparing to run in The Woodlands Marathon and Half Marathon Saturday.

The Rascon family started their Friday morning with protein pancakes before five of Art's seven children and their spouses prepare for the big race.

Art says he and his wife started running together about 10 years ago, and now, it is a family activity.

"It took some persuading to get everyone here, but most of them were willing," Art Rascon said.

Art's son Matt and his wife trained in 5-degree weather in Boston preparing for the marathon.

"I've never done a marathon so this will all be new to me," Matt Rascon said. "That training was rough."

For Art's daughter Erica, training was more difficult than anticipated. She was diagnosed with Graves disease while training and says her family is going to get her through.

"To be able to do something that's hard with all my brothers and sisters and their spouses is super exciting. It means a lot," Erica said.
