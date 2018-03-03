16-year-old girl arrested for alleged threat at Ball HS

EMBED </>More Videos

16-year-old girl accused of posting Ball HS threat

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police in Galveston arrested a 16-year-old girl who they say posted a photo of a weapon on social media with the caption, "Ball High here I come."

Galveston ISD announced the arrest Friday.

The school district police department was notified about the threat circulating on social media.

An investigation was opened immediately and police identified a 16-year-old female as the suspect, according to the school district.

The student was taken in to custody, charged with a terroristic threat.
NO JOKE: Schools on edge after week of lockdowns and alleged threats on social media

EMBED More News Videos

These are just some of the school districts where students have been charged with making terroristic threats following the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida last week.

Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More Video