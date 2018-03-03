16-year-old girl arrested for alleged threat at Ball HS

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3116077" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> These are just some of the school districts where students have been charged with making terroristic threats following the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida last week.

Police in Galveston arrested a 16-year-old girl who they say posted a photo of a weapon on social media with the caption, "Ball High here I come."Galveston ISD announced the arrest Friday.The school district police department was notified about the threat circulating on social media.An investigation was opened immediately and police identified a 16-year-old female as the suspect, according to the school district.The student was taken in to custody, charged with a terroristic threat.