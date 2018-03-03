16-year-old girl arrested for alleged threat at Ball HS

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --Police in Galveston arrested a 16-year-old girl who they say posted a photo of a weapon on social media with the caption, "Ball High here I come."
Galveston ISD announced the arrest Friday.
The school district police department was notified about the threat circulating on social media.
An investigation was opened immediately and police identified a 16-year-old female as the suspect, according to the school district.
The student was taken in to custody, charged with a terroristic threat.
