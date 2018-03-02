COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado --No liquids, no weapons, and no marijuana - not even the legal kind - are making it through TSA.
The Colorado Springs airport is seeing an increase of people dropping off their extra pot in what they call "amnesty boxes." They are the last chance to get rid of marijuana - which is legal in the state, but illegal on commercial flights - before going through security.
As soon as you get to the Colorado Springs airport, you'll find a sign on every entrance that says marijuana is illegal here. But if you happen to make it through check-in and all the way up to TSA, you have one last chance of last-ditch effort to get rid of any marijuana you might have used in the state.
When KRDO took a peek inside, with the help of police, they found marijuana disguised as snacks, pipes, a vape pen, gummies and concentrate.
Every month the things inside are logged and police dispose of it back at their own station.