LAS VEGAS, Nevada --Affordable housing for all -- that's the goal of a project to end homelessness among our United States veterans. The project uses recycled and repurposed shipping containers.
The 320-square-foot shipping container has been transformed into a safe, clean space for a homeless veteran.
A ceremonial groundbreaking for "Tiny House Village" in Las Vegas was held on Monday. The initial plan would start with 11 units.
"It takes vets off the streets and provides permanent housing for them," said Founder Arnold Stalk told KSNV-TV. "This is a precursor to next development of 100 homes, hopefully right next door."
Stalk estimates there are about 7500 vets who are either homeless or on the verge of homelessness in Southern Nevada.