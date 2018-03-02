A father and son are among eight men that were indicted for taking part in violent take-over robberies across Houston.Three different groups of men are charged in connection with 12 robberies of mostly cell phone stores and pawn shops.Marcus Hargrove, 45, and his son, Christopher Carmon, 26, are accused of multiple robberies of MetroPCS stores, which occurred between October and November 2017.A trio of men is charged in connection with the robberies of four Cash America Pawn Shops last fall. Derrick Isaiah Stewart, 19, and Patrick Earl Cooper Jr., 20, are both in custody while Joe Gutierrez is still at large.The third group to face charges of robbery are Deamonta Frederick Taylor, 22, Joshua Marquise Turner, 22, and Kevin Eugene Harrison, 22. The men are charged in connection with three MetroPCS stores, one subway, and one Cricket store.