Meet Houston's 12 most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes

Here's a list of Houston's most eligible and meet-the-parents-worthy bachelors and bachelorettes in the city.325'4"Libra, a.k.a. perfectly balanced in every wayMust love dogs, Jesus, and bourbon. Somewhere in their mid-30s. Taller than me. Knows his way around a tuxedo. A world-class sense of humor. Inner loopers, active passport-holders, and carnivores, a plus; vegans need not apply.An extended cheese or wine-laden dinner, preferably outdoors or in a window, where we uncover a mutual love of late-night dance parties, books, lower Manhattan, The Office, and everything Ridley Scott/Chris Nolan/and Scorsese touchHaven't been there yet.Brasserie 19, Owl Bar, Eight Row Flint, sand volleyball courts citywide.Park City or Paris, depending on baggage allowance.Nope.Turn on is humor and turn off is ambivalence.525'9"LibraA gentleman who respects me and makes me feel appreciated and adored. Someone outdoorsy, funny, kind, generous and adventurous.A well planned picnic in a very picturesque setting with a sunset and the stars above.Emmaline.A'Bouzy.Hiking trails.Tried it, but it wasn't for me.A nice smile and sloppy drunks and mean people.345'2": AquariusSomeone strong, confident, successful, tall, spiritual with a sense of humor.Going to a new eatery with great food and a fun atmosphere.: Midtown area. I love a great restaurant such as Mastro's (I love their live band on Friday's).Midtown, Heights area. I love a great sports bar or lounge with a fun ambiance.My happy place is anything with great food or a spa.I am not on a dating app now, but I was previously on Tinder.I love when a man is confident in who he is and what he wants. A turn off is someone with bad teeth and someone who is insecure in himself or their woman.335'9"AriesA Christian with his own intimate relationship with God. Someone that is caring and respectful. I am also interested in a guy that enjoys physical fitness and appreciates a healthy lifestyle. A big plus is someone that is spontaneous, loves adventure, and travel.It's rare to find an activity or event that I do not like as long as it is a combination of something fun, artsy, or athletic. A perfect date is as simple as an afternoon eating cheese pizza and watching Alabama football or spending the weekend at a museum, music festival or winery.North Italia for Saturday brunch, Bar 5015 for Sunday fun-day and Herman Park for running and catching up with friends.Either running on the pavement or inside a good book.Yes, the League. I have considered Bumble.My turn on's are an intelligent, caring and confident male. Smoking is a turn off.245'6"SagittariusI don't know. I haven't met him yet.Let's go dancing or find some live music.: Anywhere with a good margaritaTrying new places to eat or hitting the gym.Exploring anywhere I've never beenI made a Bumble once, but never used it.A turn on is boldness and a turn off is someone who is close minded.365'4"GeminiQuiet, confident, generous, intelligent, ambitious, funny, and cultured with an enthusiasm for travel.Element of surprise and adventure.Tiny Boxwoods.Memorial Park.The beach.I prefer the old fashioned way of falling in love.Loyalty, chivalry, a good listener, mystery, humor, fitness and some who is supportive. Some things I dislike are narcissism, selfishness, flakiness, temper and intolerance.246'3"LibraGodly, patient and great sense of humor.Dinner followed by a stop at a local tea house.Kata Robata.Kung Fu Tea and church.Anywhere with my family.No.Turn on is someone who is funny, loves watching movies and has a great heart. Some turn offs are non-sincerity, stubbornness and someone who doesn't like the concept of an all-inclusive family.336'0"Gemini: Family oriented, passionate, intellectually challenging, ambitious, witty and spherical.Getting sweaty followed by post-game adult re-hydration.Wine & s'mores at 13 Celsius, Tiny Boxwoods for movies on the lawn, and brunch.Usually working out at a Sphere or Four Seasons downtown.Traveling, hanging with friends and family or chilling on the beach.Yes, but only to meet new teammates.Turn on's are workout gear, no makeup, funny and confident women. Turn offs are helplessness, dramatic, disingenuous and no determination.336'1"GeminiI will pray and leave this in Gods hands. He is a 100 steps ahead of me. I will trust his plan.Ice skating.Chipotle. If you do not like Chipotle, I really do not know what else to tell you in life.Cle, Aura, Spire, Concrete, Clutch, Kung Fu, Lincoln bar, Moxies, Genjis, Bovine and Barley, Belle Station, A'Bouzy, Bosscat, and Dave and Busters.Hanging out on my couch with my dog.No, because I have an Instagram.Someone who can make me laugh until it feels like I'm losing oxygen. My turn offs are all forms of electricity, lights, TV, pro-tools, microphones and bad breath.315'2"Aquarius: Someone who is supportive, ambitious, loyal and kind. Everyone has their flaws, but as long as he is trying to be the best version of himself I'll be happy. Oh, and he has to have a great sense of humor.I'm pretty open as long as it allows for conversation and me getting to know the person. A museum exhibit is great or dinner and dancing.Anyone of Houston's great museums, Phil & Derek's restaurant and bar, Miller Outdoor Theater, dancing at Gloria's in Midtown or Pinot's Palette.I love Sunday fun-day in Montrose or 3rd Ward.Any place where I'm with family and friends.No.Someone that is insecure, a know-it-all, or pretentious is definitely a turn-off.49Aquarius 6'0"6'0"Someone who is passionate, creative, compassionate, and athletic with a good sense of humor and a positive attitude.Chemistry with romance, laughter, delicious vegan food, live music, dancing and a great kisser.The Grove and Discovery Green.Every Saturday at noon I'm live on the radio, co-hosting the radio show "The Joyful Life" with Joy Sewing and Todd Ramos on Amazing 102.5 FMCatching a sunset.No.My turn on's include intelligence, confidence and someone who is athletic. Negative people are a turn off.28Aries 6'1"6'1"Someone that is down to earth, likes to keep learning & pushing themselves, and loves animals.Exploring a fun new restaurant with some outdoor seating so that I can bring along my hound dog, Waldo.I really enjoy the restaurant BCN for the home-like vibe it has.For a casual hang out, I love sitting outside at Toulouse for a drink and dinner when the weather is nice.Driving a race car. It let's you put all of your energy, focus and effort into doing just that one thing in that moment. It takes all of your focus just to avoid disaster and makes the rest of the little things in life that sometimes we think about for work, or personal life just disappear.I don't. But, If I did, it would be Bumble.Self confidence is a turn on and lack of ambition is a turn off.22Taurus6'2"A woman with confidence who knows where she is going in life.My ideal date would consist of us walking into a little french bistro (to use the bathroom) before we head to an Eagles game, crush a few beers, then go to a nice bar and listen to some live music and finish the night off with a pizza from the guy on the corner.SaberCats games.Hermann Park or any random balcony.Watching the Eagles win the Super Bowl.No dating apps. I prefer the organic route.Turn on is a nice smile. Turn off is smelly feet.