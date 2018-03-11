Meet Houston's 12 most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Here's a list of Houston's most eligible and meet-the-parents-worthy bachelors and bachelorettes in the city.
Amber Elliott a society writer for the Houston Chronicle.
Age: 32
Height: 5'4"
Zodiac Sign: Libra, a.k.a. perfectly balanced in every way
1. Ideal Mate: Must love dogs, Jesus, and bourbon. Somewhere in their mid-30s. Taller than me. Knows his way around a tuxedo. A world-class sense of humor. Inner loopers, active passport-holders, and carnivores, a plus; vegans need not apply.
2. Perfect date: An extended cheese or wine-laden dinner, preferably outdoors or in a window, where we uncover a mutual love of late-night dance parties, books, lower Manhattan, The Office, and everything Ridley Scott/Chris Nolan/and Scorsese touch
3. Favorite date spot in Houston: Haven't been there yet.
4. Weekend hangout: Brasserie 19, Owl Bar, Eight Row Flint, sand volleyball courts citywide.
5. Happy place: Park City or Paris, depending on baggage allowance.
6. Are you using a dating app: Nope.
7. Turn on and turn off: Turn on is humor and turn off is ambivalence.
Angelica Ximenes-Chapman is a realtor for Carnan Properties.
Age: 52
Height:5'9"
Zodiac Sign: Libra
1. Ideal mate: A gentleman who respects me and makes me feel appreciated and adored. Someone outdoorsy, funny, kind, generous and adventurous.
2.Perfect date: A well planned picnic in a very picturesque setting with a sunset and the stars above.
3. Favorite date spot in Houston: Emmaline.
4. Weekend hangout: A'Bouzy.
5. Happy place: Hiking trails.
6. Are you using a dating app: Tried it, but it wasn't for me.
7. Turn on and turn off: A nice smile and sloppy drunks and mean people.
Ashely Kashley is a beauty and style specialist who is co-owner of 'Hair Are Us'
Age: 34
Height: 5'2"
Zodiac Sign: Aquarius
1. Ideal mate: Someone strong, confident, successful, tall, spiritual with a sense of humor.
2. What would constitute a perfect date for you: Going to a new eatery with great food and a fun atmosphere.
3. Favorite date spot in Houston: Midtown area. I love a great restaurant such as Mastro's (I love their live band on Friday's).
4. Weekend hangout: Midtown, Heights area. I love a great sports bar or lounge with a fun ambiance.
5. Happy place: My happy place is anything with great food or a spa.
6. Are you using a dating app: I am not on a dating app now, but I was previously on Tinder.
7. Turn on and turn off: I love when a man is confident in who he is and what he wants. A turn off is someone with bad teeth and someone who is insecure in himself or their woman.
Dr. Creshema R. Murray is an assistant professor of corporate communication at the University of Houston-Downtown.
Age: 33
Height: 5'9"
Zodiac sign: Aries
1. Ideal mate: A Christian with his own intimate relationship with God. Someone that is caring and respectful. I am also interested in a guy that enjoys physical fitness and appreciates a healthy lifestyle. A big plus is someone that is spontaneous, loves adventure, and travel.
2. What would constitute a perfect date for you: It's rare to find an activity or event that I do not like as long as it is a combination of something fun, artsy, or athletic. A perfect date is as simple as an afternoon eating cheese pizza and watching Alabama football or spending the weekend at a museum, music festival or winery.
3. What's your weekend hang out spot? North Italia for Saturday brunch, Bar 5015 for Sunday fun-day and Herman Park for running and catching up with friends.
4. What's your happy place: Either running on the pavement or inside a good book.
5. Are you using a dating app: Yes, the League. I have considered Bumble.
6. Turn on and turn off My turn on's are an intelligent, caring and confident male. Smoking is a turn off.
Isabella Zamora is the ER Chief Scribe at Memorial Hermann Health System
Age: 24
Height:5'6"
Zodiac sign: Sagittarius
1. Ideal mate: I don't know. I haven't met him yet.
2. What would constitute a perfect date for you: Let's go dancing or find some live music.
3. Favorite date spot in Houston: Anywhere with a good margarita
4. What's your happy place: Trying new places to eat or hitting the gym.
5. Happy place: Exploring anywhere I've never been
6. Are you using a dating app: I made a Bumble once, but never used it.
7. Turn on and turn off: A turn on is boldness and a turn off is someone who is close minded.
Shadi Abedin has been practicing endodontics since 2010 and is an active member of the American Association of Endodontists.
Age: 36
Height: 5'4"
Zodiac sign: Gemini
1. Ideal mate: Quiet, confident, generous, intelligent, ambitious, funny, and cultured with an enthusiasm for travel.
2. What would constitute a perfect date for you: Element of surprise and adventure.
3. What's your favorite date spot in Houston: Tiny Boxwoods.
4. What's your weekend hang out spot: Memorial Park.
5. What's your happy place: The beach.
6. Are you using a dating app: I prefer the old fashioned way of falling in love.
7. Turn on and turn off: Loyalty, chivalry, a good listener, mystery, humor, fitness and some who is supportive. Some things I dislike are narcissism, selfishness, flakiness, temper and intolerance.
Christian Covington is a professional football player for the Houston Texans.
Age: 24
Height: 6'3"
Zodiac sign: Libra
1. Ideal mate: Godly, patient and great sense of humor.
2. What would constitute a perfect date for you: Dinner followed by a stop at a local tea house.
3. What's your favorite date spot in Houston: Kata Robata.
4. What's your weekend hang out spot: Kung Fu Tea and church.
5. What's your happy place: Anywhere with my family.
6. Are you using a dating app: No.
7. Turn on and turn off: Turn on is someone who is funny, loves watching movies and has a great heart. Some turn offs are non-sincerity, stubbornness and someone who doesn't like the concept of an all-inclusive family.
Michael Chabala is a former Dynamo player and founder of Sphere Fit
Age: 33
Height: 6'0"
Zodiac sign: Gemini
1. Ideal mate: : Family oriented, passionate, intellectually challenging, ambitious, witty and spherical.
2. What would constitute a perfect date for you: Getting sweaty followed by post-game adult re-hydration.
3. What's your favorite date spot in Houston: Wine & s'mores at 13 Celsius, Tiny Boxwoods for movies on the lawn, and brunch.
4. What's your weekend hang out spot: Usually working out at a Sphere or Four Seasons downtown.
5. What's your happy place: Traveling, hanging with friends and family or chilling on the beach.
6. Are you using a dating app: Yes, but only to meet new teammates.
7. Turn on and turn off: Turn on's are workout gear, no makeup, funny and confident women. Turn offs are helplessness, dramatic, disingenuous and no determination.
Dr. Stephen Jung is a chiropractor at a successful sports medicine clinic. He's also a rapper.
Age: 33
Height: 6'1"
Zodiac sign: Gemini
1. Ideal mate: I will pray and leave this in Gods hands. He is a 100 steps ahead of me. I will trust his plan.
2. What would constitute a perfect date for you: Ice skating.
3. What's your favorite date spot in Houston: Chipotle. If you do not like Chipotle, I really do not know what else to tell you in life.
4. What's your weekend hang out spot: Cle, Aura, Spire, Concrete, Clutch, Kung Fu, Lincoln bar, Moxies, Genjis, Bovine and Barley, Belle Station, A'Bouzy, Bosscat, and Dave and Busters.
5. What's your happy place: Hanging out on my couch with my dog.
6. Are you using a dating app: No, because I have an Instagram.
7. Turn on and turn off: Someone who can make me laugh until it feels like I'm losing oxygen. My turn offs are all forms of electricity, lights, TV, pro-tools, microphones and bad breath.
Ashley Turner is Houston's First Daughter.
Age: 31
Height: 5'2"
Zodiac sign: Aquarius
1. Ideal mate: : Someone who is supportive, ambitious, loyal and kind. Everyone has their flaws, but as long as he is trying to be the best version of himself I'll be happy. Oh, and he has to have a great sense of humor.
2. What would constitute a perfect date for you: I'm pretty open as long as it allows for conversation and me getting to know the person. A museum exhibit is great or dinner and dancing.
3. What's your favorite date spot in Houston: Anyone of Houston's great museums, Phil & Derek's restaurant and bar, Miller Outdoor Theater, dancing at Gloria's in Midtown or Pinot's Palette.
4. What's your weekend hang out spot: I love Sunday fun-day in Montrose or 3rd Ward.
5. What's your happy place: Any place where I'm with family and friends.
6. Are you using a dating app: No.
7. Turn on and turn off: Someone that is insecure, a know-it-all, or pretentious is definitely a turn-off.
Todd Ramos is "Houston's Fashion Guy" and the man behind many fashion shows and photo shoots. He is also the co-host of the radio show "The Joyful Life" which focuses on people living their lives with joy.
Age: 49
Zodiac sign: Aquarius 6'0"
Height: 6'0"
1. Ideal mate: Someone who is passionate, creative, compassionate, and athletic with a good sense of humor and a positive attitude.
2. What would constitute a perfect date for you: Chemistry with romance, laughter, delicious vegan food, live music, dancing and a great kisser.
3. What's your favorite date spot in Houston: The Grove and Discovery Green.
4. What's your weekend hang out spot: Every Saturday at noon I'm live on the radio, co-hosting the radio show "The Joyful Life" with Joy Sewing and Todd Ramos on Amazing 102.5 FM
5. What's your happy place: Catching a sunset.
6. Are you using a dating app: No.
7. Turn on and turn off: My turn on's include intelligence, confidence and someone who is athletic. Negative people are a turn off.
Nick Boulle is a race car driver, triathlete and heir to one of Texas' top jewelers.
Age: 28
Zodiac sign: Aries 6'1"
Height: 6'1"
1. Ideal mate: Someone that is down to earth, likes to keep learning & pushing themselves, and loves animals.
2. What would constitute a perfect date for you: Exploring a fun new restaurant with some outdoor seating so that I can bring along my hound dog, Waldo.
3. What's your favorite date spot in Houston: I really enjoy the restaurant BCN for the home-like vibe it has.
4. What's your weekend hang out spot: For a casual hang out, I love sitting outside at Toulouse for a drink and dinner when the weather is nice.
5. What's your happy place: Driving a race car. It let's you put all of your energy, focus and effort into doing just that one thing in that moment. It takes all of your focus just to avoid disaster and makes the rest of the little things in life that sometimes we think about for work, or personal life just disappear.
6. Are you using a dating app: I don't. But, If I did, it would be Bumble.
7. Turn on and turn off: Self confidence is a turn on and lack of ambition is a turn off.
Malacchi Esdale is a professional rugby player for the Houston SaberCats.
Age: 22
Zodiac sign: Taurus
Height: 6'2"
1. Ideal mate: A woman with confidence who knows where she is going in life.
2. What would constitute a perfect date for you: My ideal date would consist of us walking into a little french bistro (to use the bathroom) before we head to an Eagles game, crush a few beers, then go to a nice bar and listen to some live music and finish the night off with a pizza from the guy on the corner.
3. What's your favorite date spot in Houston: SaberCats games.
4. What's your weekend hang out spot: Hermann Park or any random balcony.
5. What's your happy place: Watching the Eagles win the Super Bowl.
6. Are you using a dating app: No dating apps. I prefer the organic route.
7. Turn on and turn off: Turn on is a nice smile. Turn off is smelly feet.