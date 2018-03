EMBED >More News Videos First Mutton Bustin' champ of 2018 is cancer survivor

Olivia Scelfo, of Spring, rode her sheep all the way to first place during the Mutton Bustin' event.Scelfo was crowned the Mutton Bustin' champ Thursday night at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.She learned everything about sheep riding from her father, who she thanks for her championship belt.