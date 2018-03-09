A new organic juice and smoothie spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Nourish Juice Bar, the new addition is located at 5313 Morningside Dr. in Rice Village.
This newcomer--which has another Houston outpost and a third coming to the Heights--specializes in cold-pressed juices, smoothies and acai bowls.
On the menu, expect to see offerings such as the "Karma" green juice with kale, spinach and cucumber, and the "Drop the Beet, Darla" with beets, apple and organic flax oil.
Switching over to smoothies, look for variations like goji berry with pineapple, orange and mango, and "Nana's Roses" with house-made almond milk, rosewater and banana.
Rounding things out are customizable bowls with spirulina, gluten-free granola and blueberries, or acai with organic hemp granola and unfiltered honey. (You can check out the full menu here.)
It's still early days for the fledgling business--it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.
Diana O., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on February 26th, said: "This is my favorite juice/smoothie place! I was super excited when I found out they had opened a location in Rice Village. One of my favorites is the lavender dream!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Nourish Juice Bar is open weekdays from 7am-7pm, and weekends from 8am-7pm.
'Nourish Juice Bar' Debuts In Rice Village
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News