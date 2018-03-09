FOOD & DRINK

'Nourish Juice Bar' Debuts In Rice Village

EMBED </>More Videos

Nourish Juice Bar serving up smoothies in Rice Village (KTRK)

By Hoodline
A new organic juice and smoothie spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Nourish Juice Bar, the new addition is located at 5313 Morningside Dr. in Rice Village.

This newcomer--which has another Houston outpost and a third coming to the Heights--specializes in cold-pressed juices, smoothies and acai bowls.

On the menu, expect to see offerings such as the "Karma" green juice with kale, spinach and cucumber, and the "Drop the Beet, Darla" with beets, apple and organic flax oil.

Switching over to smoothies, look for variations like goji berry with pineapple, orange and mango, and "Nana's Roses" with house-made almond milk, rosewater and banana.

Rounding things out are customizable bowls with spirulina, gluten-free granola and blueberries, or acai with organic hemp granola and unfiltered honey. (You can check out the full menu here.)

It's still early days for the fledgling business--it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.

Diana O., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on February 26th, said: "This is my favorite juice/smoothie place! I was super excited when I found out they had opened a location in Rice Village. One of my favorites is the lavender dream!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Nourish Juice Bar is open weekdays from 7am-7pm, and weekends from 8am-7pm.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
4 New Spots To Score Poke In Houston
No shamrock shakes in Texas
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
'Slim Chickens' brings southern fast food to Kingwood
'Piola' brings pizza and more to Memorial
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video