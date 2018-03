For those of you who are looking for barbecue but can't make it to the Rodeo, we may have just the thing.Killen's Barbecue offers meat plates from $13 - $21.You could also try Goode Company. They have dinner plates from $15.25 - $18.25.At Rudy's Barbecue, you can get plates that are between $8.50 - $12.99.Dickey's Barbecue Pit has two meats and two sides for two people for $22.