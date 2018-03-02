Police say they arrested a man who allegedly shot his estranged girlfriend, who is a UT Health employee, near the Texas Medical Center this morning.UT Police at Houston said 36-year-old Wilbert Burse was arrested Friday afternoon at an apartment complex in north Harris County.According to the police department, Burse and the victim arranged to meet outside of UT Health's University Center Tower earlier in the day so that the victim could retrieve her phone from him.Police said the victim approached Burse's vehicle but was allegedly shot in the leg while he was inside. Burse then drove away from the area.The victim was treated and released at an area hospital.UT Health notified employees of the shooting until an "all clear" was given.Police located Burse's vehicle at an apartment complex, where he hid inside a friend's home. He was arrested without incident.Police also located the possible handgun used in the shooting in the 1800 block of West Road.Police said Burse has an extensive criminal history and an active warrant for DUI in New Mexico. He is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.