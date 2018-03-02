The Houston Police Department has put an alert out for a missing 11-year-old boy and his 9-year-old sister.Joseph and Jolisa Hughes were last seen on Feb. 26 being dropped off at Heflin Elementary in west Houston. Police said Joseph and Jolisa never returned home after school and are believed to be with their non-custodial parents.Joseph is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair.Jolisa is described as 3 feet, 10 inches tall with brown eyes and black hairIf you have any information about where Joseph and Jolisa might be, call the Houston Police Missing Persons Unit.