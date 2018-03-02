Police search for missing 11-year-old and 9-year-old siblings last seen in west Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Police searching for missing brother and sister last seen in west Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Police Department has put an alert out for a missing 11-year-old boy and his 9-year-old sister.

Joseph and Jolisa Hughes were last seen on Feb. 26 being dropped off at Heflin Elementary in west Houston. Police said Joseph and Jolisa never returned home after school and are believed to be with their non-custodial parents.

Joseph is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair.

Jolisa is described as 3 feet, 10 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair

If you have any information about where Joseph and Jolisa might be, call the Houston Police Missing Persons Unit.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing boymissing girlHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More Video