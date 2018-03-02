<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3160634" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

(1 of 4)

Bill, Giuliana Rancic list Gold Coast mansion for $6.8M

See inside Bill and Giuliana Rancic's Gold Coast mansion that was just listed for $6.8 million. Photo credits: VHT Studios (WLS)