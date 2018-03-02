Woman burned when cell phone caught fire on airplane

EMBED </>More Videos

Passenger burned when cell phone burst into flames on flight (KGO-TV)

By
A cell phone fire on an Air Canada flight was quickly put out as the plane was about to leave Toronto Thursday.

The plane was still on the tarmac when a woman's phone began to burn. Flight attendants quickly put out the fire and the unidentified woman was treated for burns by emergency personnel.

There was no damage to the plane and the flight with 266 passengers on board departed for Vancouver two hours later.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologycellphonefireairplaneu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More Video