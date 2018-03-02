Woman burned when cell phone caught fire on airplane

A cell phone fire on an Air Canada flight was quickly put out as the plane was about to leave Toronto Thursday.
The plane was still on the tarmac when a woman's phone began to burn. Flight attendants quickly put out the fire and the unidentified woman was treated for burns by emergency personnel.
There was no damage to the plane and the flight with 266 passengers on board departed for Vancouver two hours later.
