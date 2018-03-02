Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University

Central Michigan University is on lockdown after a deadly shooting at a campus residence hall. (KTRK)

MOUNT PLEASANT, Michigan --
Parents trying to pick up students following a fatal shooting at Central Michigan University are being asked to stay off campus.

The school says parents are being told to go to a local hotel in Mount Pleasant where staff would assist them.

The university says the Friday morning shooting occurred at a campus residence hall and killed two people who weren't students. The school says police are searching for a 19-year-old suspect who's considered armed and dangerous. Students are being told to take shelter.

One student says she locked herself in her off-campus house that's about a 10-minute walk from the residence hall. She says it's "scary thinking about how easy a shooter can come into a college campus anywhere."

The shooting occurred on the last day of classes before spring break.

Students and staff in the Mount Pleasant school district were told not to leave several buildings. Visitors also weren't being allowed to enter.

