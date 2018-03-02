SPORTS

Astros single-game tickets on sale this morning

EMBED </>More Videos

What you can get when you go to Astros games this season

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Get your wallets ready, Astros fans.

Single-game tickets for the season go on sale at 9 a.m.

Multiple ticket presales have been underway the past couple of days.

If you want to be at Minute Maid on Opening Day when the team raises its World Series banner on April 2, prepare to shell out some cash.

Some of the team's prices for Opening Day tickets have been more than $250 per ticket, while a standing room only ticket was $83.

You can buy tickets on the Astros website.

RELATED: With few spots left with Astros, players going all out to catch attention
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astrosworld seriesticketsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings tomorrow
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More Video