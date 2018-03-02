Astros single-game tickets on sale this morning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Get your wallets ready, Astros fans.
Single-game tickets for the season go on sale at 9 a.m.
Multiple ticket presales have been underway the past couple of days.
If you want to be at Minute Maid on Opening Day when the team raises its World Series banner on April 2, prepare to shell out some cash.
Some of the team's prices for Opening Day tickets have been more than $250 per ticket, while a standing room only ticket was $83.
You can buy tickets on the Astros website.
