FAMILY & PARENTING

College basketball player reunited with mom for first time in 5 years

EMBED </>More Videos

Jacksonville State University basketball player sees his mother for the first time since 2013. (WPVI)

A college basketball player was surprised by his mother, whom he had not seen since 2013.

Norbertas Giga is a senior forward on the Jacksonville State University men's basketball team. He hails from Lithuania, and has not seen his mother since coming to the United States five years ago.

During what he thought was a film session with his coaches, Gigas is instructed to sit down. The staff tells him the session is being recorded so they can document the trip.

After chatting for a few moments, Gigas' mother walks into the room.

Gigas' is so shocked to see his mother that he gets up from his chair and starts to tear up. The two embrace each other for a long time.

"It means a lot to both of them. I'm just happy that they could be together this week," said head coach Ray Harper.

"I'm just speechless right now. I'm just happy for her to be here. I'm happy for her to see me play on a big team on a big stage," said Gigas.

The Gamecocks are in Evansville, Indiana before the start of the 2018 Ohio Valley Championships. The team is in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familystudentsathletesgood newsfeel goodu.s. & world
FAMILY & PARENTING
Parade candy left child with red face and numbness
Guide to 2018 summer camps at The Woodlands
Family donates embryos after freezer malfunction
The Woodlands Recognized as "Best Places to Live"
Mom building her PR firm and raising a family
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More Video