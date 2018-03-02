Man arrested for crash that threw 6-month-old baby out of flipped car

Baby thrown from car during crash (KTRK)

By Shelley Childers
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Harris County Sheriff's Office says officials have arrested a man in connection with a crash that ejected a 6-month-old baby.

Mario Asis, 29, was taken into custody at his home in the 14000 block of Sellers Road in north Harris County.

Mario Asis was arrested on March 2, 2018 after a crash in north Harris County.



Sr. Deputy Thomas Gilliland tells Eyewitness News Asis was chasing a white Volvo down Henry Road Thursday night when the Volvo crashed.

Inside the Volvo, a male driver and a female front seat passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The 6-month-old baby boy was ejected and found inside his car seat 40 yards from the crash.

His 21-year-old mother was found partially ejected through the back window of the Volvo.

Both mother and child were flown by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where we are told they are both in good condition.

The baby suffered a broken leg and head injuries.


Gilliland says Asis drove back to his home after the crash.

Deputies arrested him there after finding he has three warrants out for theft, evading and possession of a controlled substance.

He says the chase began at a different location, when the mother and child were picked up by the Volvo.

Asis then got into his black Audi and followed the Volvo, which lost control, hit a ditch, a tree and then rolled.

Asis is now also charged with injury to a child.
