Major Closure of I-10 Katy Freeway near downtown this weekend

Total closure of I-10 this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Katy Freeway

I-10 Katy Freeway will be shut down, eastbound, from Shepherd to I-45, from Friday 8 p.m. until Monday 5 a.m. As an alternate route, take Memorial Drive or Washington Avenue, but expect heavier traffic along those alternate routes.

I-10 Katy Freeway eastbound ramps to 610 northbound and southbound will be blocked off from Friday 7:30 p.m. - Monday 5 a.m. The US-290 direct connector t I-10 Eastbound, will also be blocked off during the same period. US-290 drivers should detour to I-10 westbound, and u-turn. I-10 drivers can detour to Memorial Drive.
US-290

US-290 eastbound lanes will be blocked off at Antoine, Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at noon. Use feeder or Hempstead as an alternate.

Two lanes of 610 West Loop northbound will be closed from Old Katy Road to Ella, nightly, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Sunday.
I-45 Dallas Drive

If you are driving up to Dallas this weekend, you may want to think about timing. I-45 will be completely shut down northbound in Walker County, from FM-1375 to FM-1374. The closure lasts from Saturday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at noon. Use the feeder as an alternate route.
