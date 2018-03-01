Selfies can make your nose look huge, researchers say

Your smartphone might be deceiving you.A new study reveals more people are heading to plastic surgeons to change how they look in their selfies.But, researchers say the short distance from your camera causes a distortion of the face, which leads to a notable increase in the dimensions of the nose.The good news is you can fix it, and it doesn't require some bizarre surgery to extend your arm's length.To avoid the pain and thousands of dollars in plastic surgery costs, try finding a friend to take your photo 5 feet away.Researchers say at this distance, there is no different in perceived size.The study also found 42 percent of surgeons say they receive requests for procedures to improve selfies. Can you believe that??