'High & Dry' Brings 50+ Rum Offerings To Downtown Houston

New bar offers over 50 different rums (KTRK)

By Hoodline
Looking for a new bar for rum? Look no further than this new arrival. Located at 306 Main St. in Downtown, the new arrival is called High & Dry.

This new tiki-themed establishment features a full-service bar, a selection of beers on draught and reinvented takes on rum-based cocktails like the Mai Tai and the Hurricane. There are more than 50 different rum offerings on hand as well.

While the space currently only serves libations, expect to see a robust food program join the lineup in the coming months.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Corey S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 23rd, said: "The staff were very friendly and drinks came quickly, and also pretty decently priced for craft cocktails. If you don't want the rum drinks they do have some beers of draft as well as a full liquor cabinet available."

Yelper Kristin H. added: "Great new rum tiki bar in downtown Houston! The drinks are delicious--and yes, they can even light them on fire and give you a little show. I recommend the Coco Loco and Mai Girl."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: High N Dry Rum Bar is open Thursday-Saturday from 4pm-2am. (It's closed on Sunday-Wednesday.)
