Young kids injured in driveby shooting while sitting in mom's car outside nail salon

Police are working to track down the person who shot a boy and girl outside a southeast Houston nail salon. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An 8-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the head by an unknown shooter in southeast Houston.

Police say in the brief moment a mother went into a nail salon to check on wait times, two of her children became the victims of a drive-by shooting.

At around 6:30 p.m., Houston police said a boy and girl were shot off Scott Street near Wheeler Avenue.

The boy's 5-year-old sister was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

An 11-year-old child who was also inside the vehicle was not injured.

HPD TO SUSPECTS: "EVERYONE'S LIVES MATTER"
"I'm tired of seeing young men and young women shot in the streets of Houston, and like it doesn't mean anything. Everybody's lives matter," HPD Executive Assistant Police Chief Troy R. Finner said.


While police have no leads on the suspect or suspects, HPD Executive Assistant Police Chief Troy R. Finner said they will find who is responsible.

"Those who don't want to listen and just think we're going to stand by and let our streets become bloodbaths, they've got another thing coming," Finner said. "Because the majority of the people in this city are good people."

CITY COUNCILMAN GETS FIRST-HAND VIEW OF CRIME TROUBLE SPOTS
Shootings, prostitution and other illegal activities in one Houston neighborhood has a city councilman looking for answers.



A car with multiple bullet holes can be seen just outside the nail salon's front door.

Finner said while the investigation continues, the sheer number of shots fired at this one vehicle suggests the victims were "probably targeted."

Police could not say immediately how many shots were fired.

Investigators said this shooting occurred just a few blocks from another shooting that happened this afternoon.

EMBED More News Videos

EMBED More News Videos

