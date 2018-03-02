Texas flag facts you might not have known

It is one of the most recognizable flags in North America, but see if you knew some of these interesting facts about the Texas flag:

  • The original designer of the flag is unknown.
  • The red represents bravery, the blue represents loyalty and the white represents purity.
  • The colors must be identical to the ones on the American flag.
  • Texas has had three official national or state flags during its existence.
  • The flag's design is responsible for the Lone Star State nickname.
  • It is the only state flag that was also the flag of a country.
  • A 2001 state flag poll ranked Texas' design second best behind New Mexico.
