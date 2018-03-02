A brief history of Texas legend Sam Houston

Sam Houston was born at Timber Ridge Plantation in Rockbridge County, Virginia.

He moved to Tennessee and was eventually adopted as a citizen of the Cherokee Nation.

He won the race for governor of Tennessee in 1827.

Houston later was selected as commander-in-chief of the Texas Army.

His decisive win at the Battle of San Jacinto led to Texas being granted independence.

Houston was elected the first and third president of the Republic of Texas.

He became a U.S. senator in 1845 and the governor of Texas in 1859.

Houston became the only person to become governor of two different states through election.

He refused to take an oath to the Confederacy during the American Civil War.

Houston was evicted as governor for not aligning with the Confederacy.

He retired in Huntsville, Texas.

Sam Houston died March 16, 1861.

Get a brief history of the legendary life of Sam Houston: