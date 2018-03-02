A brief history of Texas legend Sam Houston

- Sam Houston was born at Timber Ridge Plantation in Rockbridge County, Virginia.
- He moved to Tennessee and was eventually adopted as a citizen of the Cherokee Nation.
- He won the race for governor of Tennessee in 1827.
- Houston later was selected as commander-in-chief of the Texas Army.
- His decisive win at the Battle of San Jacinto led to Texas being granted independence.
- Houston was elected the first and third president of the Republic of Texas.
- He became a U.S. senator in 1845 and the governor of Texas in 1859.
- Houston became the only person to become governor of two different states through election.
- He refused to take an oath to the Confederacy during the American Civil War.
- Houston was evicted as governor for not aligning with the Confederacy.
- He retired in Huntsville, Texas.
- Sam Houston died March 16, 1861.
