Deputies need your help putting a sex trafficking suspect behind bars in Harris County.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Kareem Marcus Nolden is wanted for allegedly forcing a 16-year-old girl into prostitution.Investigators said Nolden compelled the girl to have sex with at least one adult man.Nolden is charged with trafficking of a child, compelling prostitution and sexual assault of a child.If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.You can also submit an anonymous tip on their website at