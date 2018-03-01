Trafficking suspect allegedly forced 16-year-old girl to have sex with men

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN? Deputies say Kareem Marcus Nolden is a wanted sex trafficking suspect.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies need your help putting a sex trafficking suspect behind bars in Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Kareem Marcus Nolden is wanted for allegedly forcing a 16-year-old girl into prostitution.

Investigators said Nolden compelled the girl to have sex with at least one adult man.

Nolden is charged with trafficking of a child, compelling prostitution and sexual assault of a child.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

You can also submit an anonymous tip on their website at www.crime-stoppers.org.
