ALL ALONE: 2 girls in diapers found wandering Spring streets

J'levonte Johnson is facing child endangerment charges after he allegedly fell asleep while smoking marijuana.

By
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies say two sisters walked several neighborhood blocks just wandering around alone, only in diapers.

The girls are so young, they couldn't tell Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables where they lived.

"People drive reckless," neighbor Isaac Lee said. "They could have got hit by a car or something crazy could have happened. Ya know?"

The image of the girls, holding onto the hands of a deputy constable, stunned many neighbors on Monteith Drive in Spring, the same street where they were discovered.

"It's sad," said neighbor Roger Barnes. "That's not the way it should be. That's something. That's unacceptable. That's small kids. You never know what could have happened."

After searching for a while, knocking on door after door, deputies found the house the girls came from.

Investigators say J'levonte Johnson was supposed to be watching them. He's charged with child endangerment.

They say the girls got out after Johnson allegedly fell asleep while smoking pot.
