Let's start with the good news in this story.Kenneth Bachman of Sewell made it safely back to his Gloucester County, New Jersey home from a party on Friday.The bad news? That party was in Morgantown, West Virginia."I was just like, that's crazy. Why did you agree to take me to New Jersey from West Virginia?" Bachman said.Kenneth explains that he had been out with buddies near the campus of West Virginia University when he says he wanted to call it a night, so he ordered an Uber ride, which he doesn't quite recall doing, and then fell asleep. "I just woke up in the Uber next to an older dude telling me I was an hour out from Jersey." Said BachmanOnce he made it home, the price tag of the blurry trip became clear, it was $1,635.93.Kenneth adds that he accidentally ordered a more expensive UberXL, and had no choice but to pay the fare.