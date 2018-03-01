SOCIETY

Drunk man accidentally takes $1600 Uber road trip

EMBED </>More Videos

Drunken man accidentally takes Uber on $1600 road trip (KTRK)

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
Let's start with the good news in this story.

Kenneth Bachman of Sewell made it safely back to his Gloucester County, New Jersey home from a party on Friday.

The bad news? That party was in Morgantown, West Virginia.

"I was just like, that's crazy. Why did you agree to take me to New Jersey from West Virginia?" Bachman said.

Kenneth explains that he had been out with buddies near the campus of West Virginia University when he says he wanted to call it a night, so he ordered an Uber ride, which he doesn't quite recall doing, and then fell asleep. "I just woke up in the Uber next to an older dude telling me I was an hour out from Jersey." Said Bachman

Once he made it home, the price tag of the blurry trip became clear, it was $1,635.93.

Kenneth adds that he accidentally ordered a more expensive UberXL, and had no choice but to pay the fare.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyuberdrinkingu.s. & world
SOCIETY
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
Chick-Fil-A cashier saves $3 for weeks to return it to customer
More Society
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More Video