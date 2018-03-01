HEALDTON, Oklahoma --A small school district in Oklahoma has taken a bold step toward keeping children safe.
"You think those things are never, ever going to happen in your school, but unfortunately they do, and some are caused by weather, and some are caused by man," said PTO president, Melissa Hudson.
And that is why Healdton school leaders decided to install seven bulletproof storm shelters inside the elementary school and two larger ones in the middle school.
Terry Shaw, the superintendent said, "When tornadoes strike, and Lord help us, when you have an intruder on campus, to know that you have somewhere quickly that's practice for the safety of your students. It's very relaxing."
"As the kids flow in, the last teacher that comes in, comes right in, shuts the door and you lock it down," said Shaw.
The company, "Shelter in Place" provided video to KOCO-TV of the shelter being tested, with the superintendent inside.
Shaw said, "I volunteered, I did not feel comfortable putting these in my buildings if I wasn't willing to do it myself, so I offered to go inside. But it was very surreal, I felt very comfortable, very safe."