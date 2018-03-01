EDUCATION

A small school district in Oklahoma has taken a bold step toward keeping children safe.

EMBED </>More Videos

School uses bullet-proof storm shelters (KTRK)

HEALDTON, Oklahoma --
A small school district in Oklahoma has taken a bold step toward keeping children safe.

"You think those things are never, ever going to happen in your school, but unfortunately they do, and some are caused by weather, and some are caused by man," said PTO president, Melissa Hudson.

And that is why Healdton school leaders decided to install seven bulletproof storm shelters inside the elementary school and two larger ones in the middle school.

Terry Shaw, the superintendent said, "When tornadoes strike, and Lord help us, when you have an intruder on campus, to know that you have somewhere quickly that's practice for the safety of your students. It's very relaxing."

"As the kids flow in, the last teacher that comes in, comes right in, shuts the door and you lock it down," said Shaw.

The company, "Shelter in Place" provided video to KOCO-TV of the shelter being tested, with the superintendent inside.

Shaw said, "I volunteered, I did not feel comfortable putting these in my buildings if I wasn't willing to do it myself, so I offered to go inside. But it was very surreal, I felt very comfortable, very safe."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationschool shootingu.s. & world
EDUCATION
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
100 percent of seniors at Denver school accepted to colleges
Student says he was paddled for gun control walkout
North Texas teachers get pistol training
Match Day 2018: Medical students get a peek into their future
More Education
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More Video