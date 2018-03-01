Woman allegedly kills boyfriend with children inside Crosby home

Deputies say the woman alleges her boyfriend was hitting her when she killed him in self defense. (KTRK)

By
CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) --
A Crosby woman is claiming self defense after she shot and killed her boyfriend in the couple's backyard.

According to investigators, three small children were at home when the deadly shooting happened.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies rushed to the home in the 12000 block of Myrtle Avenue after the call to 911 dispatchers.

Deputies said the woman told them this all started just before noon, as the man was moving out.

There are personal items still on the front porch, and the victim's car appears to be filled with household items and other belongings.

According to investigators, the woman claims her boyfriend left after an argument, and returned with a gun.

The woman alleges her boyfriend began hitting her, and that is when she got hold of the weapon.

The victim was shot in the backyard, where his body was found by deputies.

Deputies said the woman is being questioned. The children will also be questioned to find out what they saw.

Investigators said the three children who were at home are very young, all under the age of 10 years old.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting in Crosby
Investigators in east Harris County say a woman allegedly confessed to shooting her boyfriend to death.

