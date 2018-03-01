EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3126116" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> On team of superstars, Astros' Tony Kemp likens himself to Batman's Alfred

The Astros roster is pretty much set. Few spots are available.So for those looking to break through, every day is an opportunity.For outfielder Tony Kemp, who played part of the last two seasons with the Astros, is going all out, like Tuesday against the Twins.In the seventh inning, Kemp went vertical to make a catch in left field robbing Nick Buss. It was definitely an attention-getter, and it was even the top play on ESPN SportsCenter.