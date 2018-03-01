EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3160026" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Students report feeling sick from hot tar fumes

Hazmat has cleared and released the building in the 1900 block of Cleburne. No hazards were found. More than 40 students were transported to various hospitals. @HoustonFire — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) March 1, 2018

Students have been sickened by fumes that prompted an evacuation at their school. Houston Fire Department declared a 'mass casualty incident' after students fell ill at the Young Women's Preparatory Academy in the 1900 block of Cleburne.The principal initially called 911 to report a gas leak after five students reported feeling sick. The school was evacuated and HFD tested the air, but found no gas leak.Students and staff went back inside the building, but then evacuated for a second time when more students fell ill.According to HFD, more than 50 students were taken to various hospitals as a precaution. Some reported headaches, feeling weak, nausea and vomiting, and in some cases, anxiety or asthma attacks.It's now believed fumes from hot tar being used in nearby roof work got into the school. Parents were called to pick up students from school.