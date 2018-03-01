SOCIETY

William H.T. "Bucky" Bush, brother and uncle of presidents, died at age 79

EMBED </>More Videos

Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed

MIAMI, Florida --
William Henry Trotter Bush, a wealthy investor and the brother and uncle of presidents, has died. He was 79.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush confirmed Thursday in an email to The Associated Press that his uncle died Wednesday. He did not describe the cause.

Known as "Bucky" Bush, the brother of President George H.W. Bush, uncle of President George W. Bush and youngest son of Sen. Prescott Sheldon Bush of Connecticut was also active in Republican politics. He chaired his nephew's presidential re-election campaign in Missouri. At the time, he recounted that he used to babysit the future 43rd President of the United States.

Bush also was co-founder and chairman of Bush O'Donnell Investment Advisers in St. Louis, Missouri. Before that, he was president of Boatmen's National Bank of St. Louis. He also served on the boards of numerous corporations and foundations, including WellPoint Inc., now Anthem, the parent company of multiple Blue Cross and Blue Shield health insurers.

At one WellPoint board meeting in 2010, Bush collapsed, bringing an abrupt end to a consumer campaign against insurance premium hikes.

Bush also was put in the spotlight in 2007, when he and other directors of a defense contractor reaped a total of $6 million from what federal regulators called an illegal scheme by two executives to manipulate the timing of stock option grants.

Bush was a non-executive director of St. Louis-based Engineered Support Systems Inc., whose profits were bolstered because of the Iraq war. He was not accused of any personal wrongdoing in a lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission, but the agency said he made about $450,000 selling some of his stock in 2005. Bush offered no comment to the AP at the time.

Chairman Todd Graves of the Missouri Republican Party offered his condolences to the Bush family, tweeting that "Bucky Bush was a strong leader and champion for the state of Missouri."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldcelebrity deathspolitics
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
Chick-Fil-A cashier saves $3 for weeks to return it to customer
More Society
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More Video