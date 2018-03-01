RECALL

Millions of Texans still driving with potentially deadly airbags

Group working to get Texans to repair recalled Takata airbags. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Millions of drivers here in Texas have a potentially deadly vehicle recall still waiting to be fixed.

The Takata airbag recall may have faded from the headlines, but trouble remains because too many people have not fixed the problem.

Now, a first-of-its-kind coalition is gathered at Houston city hall to try and get car owners to act.

The consequences from driving with the recalled airbags have been deadly in some cases, yet millions of Texas drivers haven't gotten them repaired.

Volunteers have been canvassing our area, going door to door finding drivers with affected cars and helping them schedule the repairs.

Thursday a group of local officials, auto industry leaders and the independent monitor of the recall effort joined forces to get the word out about the dangers of these airbags.

This is the first time industry representatives from several companies and elected leaders have joined together to get the word out about getting these airbags fixed.

"Take the time, it's just from one hour to three hours, that's it. And in three hours you'll be saving (your own) or a family member's life, so it is priceless," said Ana Ulloa.

It was nearly two years ago when a 17-year-old girl from Fort Bend County died after a minor accident when the air bag in her car exploded, sending pieces of broken metal into her neck.

Officials say Huma Hanif should have survived the crash, but the air bag inflator malfunctioned.

In 2015, Carlos Solis died when the airbag sent steel shrapnel into his windpipe after a minor accident.

The coalition warns that this could happen to you if you do not get the airbag replaced.

The group is stressing that Texas is the number two state in the nation with recalled cars still on the road.

Drivers are urged to check their cars, even if you have not received a recall notice.

Check the Airbag Recall and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration websites for more information.

