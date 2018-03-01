A woman in Miami was lying in bed, talking on the phone, when a huge life raft came crashing through her roof and covered her in dust and debris.Luce Rameau says she kept screaming, "What happened? What happened?"Her answer came from a Canadian Air Force search-and-rescue helicopter.The uninflated, 2-foot-by-2-foot raft fell off the chopper during a training exercise in Miami, smashing through Rameau's roof and damaging much of her home.She was shaken up but suffered only minor injuries.How the raft became detached from the chopper is a question the Canadian Air Force is still trying to answer. The Canadians apologized and promise to pay for all the damage.