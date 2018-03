No one ever said being a cowboy was easy.Sometimes you get hit in sensitive areas by a raging animal like Clayton Foltyn did Wednesday night during the bull riding event at RodeoHouston.The bull's horns landed right between Foltyn's legs.The hit looked painful, but it also meant that he took home the Rodeo's High Flyin' Award.Foltyn, who is from El Campo, received two round-trip tickets from United Airlines for his rough ride.